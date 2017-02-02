February 02, 2017

KAPUSO STARS BRIGHTENS DINAGYANG FEST!

GMA Network treated its loyal fans in the City of Love with fun and excitement by flying in its biggest celebrities who added pomp to the Dinagyang festival recently dahlings!

The TV giant feted revelers to an exciting mall show marathon by stars of the rom-com "Meant to Be" led by Barbie Forteza along with her leading men Ken Chan, Jack Roberto, Ivan Dorcher, Addy Raj and Mika dela Cruz at Robinson’s Place Iloilo on Jan. 21, 2017.

Joining the fun the next day were the stars of prime time series' "Ika-6 Na Utos" led by Gabby Concepcion and Sunshine Dizon at SM City Iloilo Southpoint!

During our exclusive luncheon with the Kapuso stars at Markims resto, Oliver Amoroso, officer-in-charge of GMA's Regional TV Department said: "GMA continues to soar high, with shows that remain to have high ratings nationwide. This is why for this year, we want to assure our loyal Kapuso viewers that we will be true to our commitment of giving them topnotch programs featuring they favorite stars. We always look forward to joining our kapusong Ilonggos in adding highlights to the word renowned Dinagyang festival."

To know more about the Network's regional events, follow GMA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gmanetwork and GMA Regional TV at www.facebook.com/GMARegional TV and on Twitter and Instagram via @GMARegionalTV.

STEAK AT ITS BEST

Your Pagemaker had a sumptuous tête-à-tête luncheon with couple JULIAN and ARLENE JUANTONG at their family-owned ranch-themed food haven, Jamie’s Steak Room at the Southpoint of SM City Iloilo.

It was a good business for the couple as diners enjoyed Jamie's to die for specialty steaks which come at affordable prices!

Jamie’s is high on my list of food havens, especially for steak lovers who will go gaga over their fares such as Cowboy Strip Loin and Chicken Steak, Black Angus, Strip Loin, Salmon, Chicken Parmigiano, Prime Angus and Back Ribs!

Congrats Julian and Arlene for bringing this newest haven to Ilonggo food lovers!

Cheers!



