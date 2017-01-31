January 31, 2017

PATRICIA ANNE CORDERO TAJANLANGIT’S SCINTILLATING NIGHT

COSMO Iloilo’s lovely couple, Vincent and Xenia "Bing" Tajanlangit nee Cordero, left no stones unturned for the grand debut celebration of their daughter, Patricia Anne!

The dinner-dance celebration at the Sunset Terrace Ballroom of Hotel del Rio turned into a glitzy night as the Debutante entered the hall garbed in a flaming red Hilque Baban Dairo gown.

World class entertainment commenced thereafter. Leading the exciting nite was the command performance of famed balladeer Jed Madela, a cousin of the Debutante.

Jed belted out romantic songs like the "On the Wings of Love" for the beaming Patricia Anne.

Not to be outdone, Vincent Tajanlangit and son Enrico performed a smashing hip-hop dance that brought the house down!

“Bing and I are extremely thankful to God and grateful on how Patricia has grown up to be such a fine lady, with an admirable sense of commitment to causes and topping her class just like her brother Enrico,” Vincent said.

And cheers to that!

To Patricia Anne, may all your dreams of happiness, good health and success come true!



