January 26, 2017

PATRICIA ANNE CORDERO TAJANLANGIT’S SMASHING DEBUT BASH

SUPER achiever Patricia Anne Cordero Tajanlangit recently turned 18 and was introduced to society at the upscale Sunset Terrace Ballroom of the legendary Hotel del Rio.

The debut bash was excellently supervised by her mom, the demure Xenia “Bing” Cordero-Tajanlangit, in collaboration, of course, with Patricia Anne who saw to it that everything went perfectly well, from the to-die-for dinner menu and desserts to the short speeches, and smashing entertainment by family members led by no less than celebrity crooner Jed Madela, the celebrator’s close pals and classmates who all came in full force.

the bash was a special gift from her Dad, successful businessman Vincent Tajanlangit.

Eye-catching floral arrangements of pink roses, fuchsia celosias, light pink carnations and green hydrangeas and balloons set the tone of the debut party.

Donning a stunning silver gown done by Manila-based fashion designer Hilque Baban Dairo, our dear debutante dramatically entered the venue escorted by no less than his brother Enrico Tajanlangit amidst cheers of well-wishers, dahlings!

Well, well, more happenings of this most talked of the town debut party in my next column!



