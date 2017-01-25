January 25, 2017 03:45 AM

SM CITY ILOILO'S TRIBUTE TO THE MASTERS OF ARTS

IT was a day of culture and class as masterpieces of iconic artists were hailed by SM City Iloilo in January 2017.

It started with the internationally-acclaimed and award winning filmmaker Briliante Mendoza when he was given full honors for his indie films which earned raves in international film festivals, notably the Cannes Film festival in France where his entries got positive reviews aside from bringing home awards.

The masterpieces which won him the Best Director plum at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival is “Kinatay.”

His 2009 film “Lola” won Best Film at the 6th Dubai International Film Festival. It was followed in 2012 by “Captive” at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival. In the same year “Thy Womb” competed for the Golden Lion at the 69th Venice International Film Festival. His film Taklub was also selected to be screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Recently, Mendoza’s “MA' ROSA” won best actress honor for the venerable Jaclyn Jose at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. Her mesmerizing performance as a mother forced to sell drugs to survive before falling prey to corrupt police got the nod of the Board of jurors in the Festival which brought honor to Philippine's film industry as the first Filipina Actress to win in this prestigious Film festival.

Ma’ Rosa had a two-day showing at SM Cinema where Ilonggos got the chance to watch Medoza's masterpiece.

This brilliant film is also the country's entry to the Oscars 2017.

Also, SM City bolstered its advocacy to develop Iloilo’s arts community through an exhibit dubbed "MY City, My SM, My Art".

Brilliant Ilonggo artists led by the master of multi-media arts, Ed Defensor, were featured in the event.

The other prominent Ilonggo artists included in the exhibit were Martin Genodepa, Harry Mark Gonzales, PG Zoluaga, Kristopher Brasileño, Kat Malazarte, Jeline Laporga, Alex Ordoyo Mia Reyes, Gina Apostol, Cesar Arro, Jeanroll Ejar, Vic fario, Marrrz capanang and Pierre Patricio.



