January 21, 2017 01:40 AM

Iloilo Queens and Jewels Crowned

PHOTOS BY: ILAP

THE 16th edition of the 2017 ILOILO FESTIVAL QUEEN & HIYAS SANG ILOILO climaxed into a glittering event at the jam-packed event center of Robinsons Place Iloilo, dahlings!

Bagging the much coveted titles are the statuesque and sultry stunner Maria Angela Andrade of Central Philippine University (CPU) as 2017 Iloilo Festival Queen, and Abegael Donzal of St. Therese MTC Colleges as 2017 Hiyas sang Iloilo.

Coming close are 1st runner-up Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay of CPU, 2nd runner-up Lady Carmija Genona of the University of San Agustin and 3rd runner-up Judy Ann Tagacay of Fast Aviation Academy.

The beauty pageant for a noble cause is spearheaded by the Señor Sto. Niño Festival Queen Inc. headed by top terpsichorean Eddie Juatas and society chronicler Zedrick Señeres of The Daily Guardian.



