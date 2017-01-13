January 13, 2017 12:34 AM
The Virtuosos
CLASSICAL music is "forever" dahlings!
This is what two classical musicians proved at Robinsons Place Jaro’s The Virtuoso concert in the past holiday season.
Ilonggo violinist Jonathan Rei Dago and pianist Rofel John Parreno wowed the mall’s shoppers with renditions of Christmas tunes (foreign and OPM ) and some pop flairs.
Their versions of the popular tunes Love Yourself by Justin Beiber and Blank Space by Taylor Swift captivated the hearts of the young audience, making them hum (and sing along) to the familiar refrains.
Truly, the affair was a delightful treat to all ages.
“This is what real entertainment is all about ! It’s time for Ilonggos again to listen and be exposed to the value and beauty of classical music. For Dago and Parreno, they set the standard of quality entertainment with their technical expertise, musicality, and showmanship. Hopefully, musicians of their kind will follow suit in holding events like this,” an awed member of the audience enthused.
The Virtuosos is an initial offering of Robinsons Place Jaro’s Centerstage, an activity that features local performers with world-class talents.
***
NOEL MIRASOL ON THE GO!!!
SPORTSMAN Noel Mirasol hosted a party as he added another digit to his ever exciting and romantic life, dahlings!
Metro Club of River Queen Hotel, the venue of his birthday bash, was filled to the brim with his family and other sports enthusiasts led by his close pal, Dr. Jojo Palencia, who jetted in from U.S to join the exciting evening.
Seen at the scene was Iloilo City Mayor jed Patrick Mabilog and Vice Mayor Joe Espinosa III.
Well, NIKE apparels brought by Dr. Jojo Palencia were raffled off to lucky winners!
Cheers to that our dahling Noel!