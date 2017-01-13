January 13, 2017 12:34 AM

The Virtuosos

CLASSICAL music is "forever" dahlings!

This is what two classical musicians proved at Robinsons Place Jaro’s The Virtuoso concert in the past holiday season.

Ilonggo violinist Jonathan Rei Dago and pianist Rofel John Parreno wowed the mall’s shoppers with renditions of Christmas tunes (foreign and OPM ) and some pop flairs.

Their versions of the popular tunes Love Yourself by Justin Beiber and Blank Space by Taylor Swift captivated the hearts of the young audience, making them hum (and sing along) to the familiar refrains.

Truly, the affair was a delightful treat to all ages.

“This is what real entertainment is all about ! It’s time for Ilonggos again to listen and be exposed to the value and beauty of classical music. For Dago and Parreno, they set the standard of quality entertainment with their technical expertise, musicality, and showmanship. Hopefully, musicians of their kind will follow suit in holding events like this,” an awed member of the audience enthused.

The Virtuosos is an initial offering of Robinsons Place Jaro’s Centerstage, an activity that features local performers with world-class talents.