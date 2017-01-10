January 10, 2017 01:21 AM

ALL IS SET FOR 2017 ILOILO FESTIVAL QUEEN & HIYAS SANG ILOILO PAGEANT

Photos by: ILAP

THE 2017 Iloilo Festival Queen and Hiyas sang Iloilo beauty pageant will add more color to the Dinagyang Festival.

The 16th edition of the prestigious event kicks off with pre-pageant activities on Jan. 12 for the Festival Costume and talent competition and Jan. 13 for the Filipiniana Gown by veteran fashion designer Nicnic Manderico and Swimsuit Competition courtesy of Alfie Desamparado

Both events will happen at the activity center of SM City Iloilo starting 4 p.m.

On Jan. 16, will be the Fashion Parade of our 10 lovely candidates who will wear the awesome creations of Ayan Jorda.

The next day will be the evening gown and preliminary interview competitions at Robinsons Place Iloilo starting 4 p.m.

On Jan. 18, the 2017 Iloilo Festival Queen and Hiyas sang Iloilo finals and grand coronation night will take place at Robinsons Place at 5:30 p.m.

The 10 lovely Ilonggas who will vie for the prestigious crowns are:

LADY CARMIJA GENONA, 18, OF the UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN;

RICA ELLA SUAREZ, 19, OF PHIMA-UNIVERSITY OF ILOILO;

KHRYSTELLE JEWEL CARTOJANO, 20, OF CENTRAL PHILIPPINE UNIVERSITY;

ABEGAEL DONZAL, 17, OF ST. THERESE MTC COLLEGES;

SHELA MAE MADRONES, 19, OF UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN;

APRIL ROSE DE SILVA, 16, OF LEON NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL;

ZARA MAY HERIA, 21;

MARIA ANGELA ANDRADA, 18, OF CENTRAL PHILIPPINE UNIVERSITY;

MESYL JOY SILVA, 18, OF JOHN B. LACSON FOUNDATION MARITIME UNIVERSITY; and

ARLIE SWEET SUMAGAYSAY, 18, CENTRAL PHILIPPINE UNIVERSITY.

Proceeds of this noble event will go to Cofradia de Señor Sto. Niño of San Jose Parish Church of Iloilo City and to other religious institutions in need of financial assistance.

Iloilo festival Queen and Hiyas sang Iloilo is spearheaded by the Señor Sto. Niño Festival Queen Inc. headed by Eddie Juatas and Zedrick D. Señeres.