December 29,2016 12:56 AM

PCSO DONATES AMBULANCES

The inclement weather did not dampen the festive day in my beloved hometown Mambusao, Capiz when the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) led by General Manager Alexander F. Balutan along with PCSO-Capiz head Jeanette Tañales-Lloyd and company formally turned over five of ambulances to three towns in the 2nd district of Capiz, the Philippines Red Cross (PRC)-Capiz chapter, and the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army in Jamindan town.

The exciting day started with the blessing of the ambulances which was followed by the formal turnover ceremony at the Angeles Lema Villareal Cultural Center.

Welcoming everyone was the amiable Mambusao Mayor Ledegario “Jun” Labao Jr. who excitedly received the ambulance along with other recepients – Mayors Christopher Andaya of Sigma and Ernesto Escutin of Dao, PRC-Capiz chair Charlie Robles and Col. Mary Grace Patindagay of the 3ID.

A festive luncheon capped the day.



