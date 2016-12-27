December 27, 2016 02:03 AM

SOLLESTA-SULLESTA GRAND FAMILY REUNION

ONE of our traditions this Season of Joy is to hold grand family reunions, like what the Sollesta- Sullesta clan did.

Some of them travelled across the globe to be with their long-missed relatives and reestablish their bonds.

Held at the plush Westwood Clubhouse, everyone excitedly shared memories and camaraderie over sumptuous fest.

Awards were also given to clan members who made achievements in education, farming, business, medicine, technology including politics.

Sollesta-Sullesta clan hails from Jaro, Iloilo City; New Lucena, Pototan, Zarraga, Santa Barbara in Iloilo; and the province of Guimaras.



