December 24,2016 12:47 AM

HONGKONG'S OLD WORLD CHARM!

DAHLINGS, travel and knowledge increases the other. And that’s what we exactly experienced when we spent our Charismas holiday spree in Hong Kong.

We toured the charming old-world Hong Kong but with a healthy dose of Chinese familiarity this time around where we explored the centuries old destinations and enjoyed the panoramic view while on board the Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car ride.

It is a visually spectacular 5.7-kilometer journey between Tung Chung Town Centre and Ngong Ping Village on Lantau Island which gave us awesome views of the South China Sea and rolling mountain slopes of North Lantau Country Park slowly take over from the buzzing Hong Kong center.

There we toured the serene and natural surroundings for which Lantau is famed, and gasped as the Tian Tan Buddha (Big Buddha) rolls into the 360-degree view of the Ngong Ping Plateau.

Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, is a large bronze statue of Buddha Shakyamuni, which was completed in 1993, and located at Ngong Ping, Lantau Island. The statue is nestled near Po Lin Monastery and symbolizes the harmonious relationship between man and nature, people and faith. It is a major centre of Buddhism in Hong Kong, where tourists or religious pilgrims have to climb 268 steps to reach the Buddha.

We also toured the quaint coastal fishing village with comfy motor boat ride around the village.

Our other destination was Riding The Peak Tram to reach the famed Victoria Peak. Well, it was the best way to enjoy the ultimate Peak experience that offered us a fast and heart-stopping ride to and from Sky Terrace 428, the highest 360° viewing terrace in Hong Kong!

We also took a peek at the popular Madame Tussauds wax museum and enjoyed selfies with almost true-to-life statues of iconic international celebrities and historical personalities.

Well, it was a bonding moments for our gang, while enjoying authentic Chinese cuisines, chilling out moments in Hong Kong's night spots and rush shopping before jetting aboard my favorite Cebu Pacific Airlines back to our City of Love in time for Christmas celebration.

So, Cheers everyone and A Merry, Merry Christmas!!!



