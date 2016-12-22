December 22, 2016 02:02 AM

GLOBAL BUSINESS POWER’S MEDIA THANKGIVING BASH

GLOBAL Business Power (GBP), the leading power producer in the Visayas, recently hosted a thanksgiving luncheon party for journalists at the plush Seda Hotel-Atria.

GBP Executive Vice President Jaime T. Azurin, First Vice President Petronilo R. Madrid and managers led the annual party.

In his welcome message Azurin said GBP will always be a partner of Ilonggos to fill in the need for electricity which has propelled the economic growth of the region.

Cheers to that, GBP!!!



