December 20, 2016 12:53 AM

LIONS’ CHRISTMAS CHEERS!

THE MOST anticipated Christmas season begins with the “ber” months until Christmas Eve.

And for our fellow Iloilo City (Host) Lions Club officers and members, we deserve a break after a year of serving our communities.

That break came when we held our Christmas party at the Golden Salakot of Hotel del Rio recently.

Warm greetings and wild laughter’s reverberated throughout the night as fun parlor games and an impromptu caroling contest was held.

Lions District Governor and Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog was generous enough to provide the prizes.

As wine and spirits flowed everyone, hit the dance floor and outdid one another with their terpsichorean skills to the tune of the live band, dahlings.

Cheers to all dear Lions!



