December 17, 2016 12:34 AM

PRO-FRIENDS TOASTS MEDIA FRIENDS

Property Company of Friends, Inc., also known as PRO-FRIENDS, one of the fastest growing property developers in the Philippines, particularly in Iloilo, recently hosted a thanksgiving Christmas bash for journalists and bloggers at the plush SEDA Atria Hotel.

Leading the thanksgiving toast were PRO-FRIENDS Vice President Tani Puyat along with SBU 3 Head Augusto Leonardo and Iloilo General Manager Dina Estocado.

In the spirit of Christmas celebration, Ms. Puyat said in her welcome message: "To all our media partners who came today in behalf of our company, our heartfelt thanks to all your support that we have grown from being a provider of homes in small pocket developments, to medium rise condominiums and townhouses, as well as single detached units in estate developments for the higher end market. As a God-centered partner in building homes and communities that transform lives we share our blessings every year in one way to our needy bretherens, and this year, in this season of joy we share our blessings to Municipality of Guimbal School for Children with Special needs."

Seen at scene were students and teachers of said educational institution who melted everyone's heart when one of the blind students belted out a touching song, dahlings!

An exciting raffle of fabulous prizes capped this noble celebration.



