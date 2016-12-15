December 15, 2016 01:12 AM

SARAH'S SWINGING NIGHT!

COSMO Iloilo's power couple, Judgee-Lopez Peña and wife Sarah Opolencia-Peña recently hosted an intimate dinner party to mark Sarah's milestone celebration, dahlings.

Held at the popular Clarke Quay Singaporean Restaurant at the posh Atria leisure haven, closest pals of the celebrant were treated to irresistible Singaporean cuisines.

Strumming the night were Clarke Quay's talented trio led by the globe-trotting balladeer Edwin Juatas along with his daughters Jessa Juatas and Glynis Juatas-Carey who pampered everyone with the famous retro music that made everyone hit the dance floor!

Judgee and Sarah's daughters, Atty. Rita, Dr. Risa, and Rica (a mechanical engineering student), who were all in Cosmo Manille, sent their birthday greetings to their beloved Mom.

But the day before, Judgee and Sarah hosted a birthday luncheon at the picturesque beachfront of the municipality of San Joquin where they were joined by their daughter Dr. Risa Peña and family.

A toast for more celebrations our dear Sarah! Cheers!



