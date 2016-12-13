December 13, 2016 12:09 AM

SEN + SONS NINE APARTELLE

Comfy home on a higher ground

THE family of topnotch businessman Arsenio “Sen” Rafael III hosted a merienda-cena to mark the completion and blessing of another major investment – the SEN + SONS NINE APARTELLE.

Sen was accompanied by his wife Melinda "Mel" Aguirre-Rafael and sons Arsenio "AM" IV and Christian.

After the blessing rites by Fr. Randy Doromal, the formal ribbon cutting commenced led by Sen and Mel together with their two granddaughters Bianca and Eunice.

Guests later toured the four-story apartelle complex which boasts of fully-furnished rooms.

It also has its own laundry machine services and a chic coffee and resto lounge, backup power and wide parking area for tenants.

Seen at the scene was veteran architect Rudy Guzman who designed the plush apartelle complex.

"This home is a geometric wonder of glass, concrete and steel which was inspired by the loft concept," Arch. Guzman said.

Sen + Sons Nine Apartelle is located at Sumcio Subdivision, Oñate Extension in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

For inquiries, call (033) 332-1438.