December 10, 2016 12:31 AM

OUR MILESTONE MERRIMENT!

DAHLINGS, the best thing apart from than reaching our milestone is having true good friends to celebrate with.

It’s one fantastic bonus when we are blessed with friends who, in one way or another, will elevate the mundane task of entertaining and partying to sublime art!

The special red week started with a pre-celebration hosted by my ever dearest kasimanwa, the ever chic Susan Uy-Reyes at her plush abode.

Since it was her birthday also, we blew the candle together and made our wishes amidst cheers from our well-wishers that cool evening.

The next day, I jetted to Cosmo Manille for another pre-celebration hosted by the amiable woman of substance, the philanthropist Dr. Pacita Gonzalez at her residence.

My birth date was a working bash in the City of Smiles for another party with no less than celebrity hunk Daniel Matsunaga and friends.

What followed were more post celebrations such as the luncheon fete hosted by the Robinson family, led by marketing officer Rofel John Parreño, Stella Hembra and Stephen Von Jeruta at Kamalig Restaurant in Robinsons Jaro. Welcoming us, of course, were the Treñas brothers led by Chef Miguel.

The next day was a joint post birthday bash with the charmant Janet Rebadulla who hosted a swinging party at the Granary Lounge of the Richmond Hotel.

Adding more fun and gait were the presence of my fellow Capiznons, former Roxas City vice mayor Ronnie Dadivas and his wife Joanne and some friends.

Well, the next morning I had a sumptuous luncheon feted by Prince Celo and Jerome Garcia of PRO-Friends.

And last but not least, was a fun dinner hosted by the amiable couple Arthur and Angelina "Jing" Oñas at Farm to Table Resto where were served with the best cuisines specially prepared by Glam chef and owner Pauline Gorriceta-Banusing.

Cheers to that for more years of celebrations!

Gracias mi amigos y amigas!